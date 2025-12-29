Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM Sybiha: Alleged Attack On Putin's Residence Is Pretext And Justification For Further Russian Strikes On Ukraine

2025-12-29 03:16:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote about this on social media X.

As the official notes, this is“a typical Russian tactic: to accuse the other side of what you yourself are doing or planning to do.”

First, Russia has already struck a Ukrainian government building this year, the minister recalled.

Second, Ukraine only strikes legitimate military targets on Russian territory in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine, he stressed.

“Third, Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the country that has been attacked and is defending itself in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. There can be no false equivalence between the aggressor and the country that is defending itself,” Sybiha wrote.

“We call on the world to condemn the Russian Federation's provocative statements aimed at disrupting the constructive peace process. Ukraine remains committed to the peace efforts led by the United States, with the participation of European partners,” the post says.

Read also: Putin orders offensive in Ukraine to continue amid peace talk

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 28, speaking at a press conference following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine.

“He [Putin] said it very convincingly, I believe him,” the American president emphasized.

