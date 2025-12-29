Lone Wolf Roofing continues to earn widespread praise from homeowners and business owners throughout Louisiana, reinforcing its standing as the most trusted roofer in Louisiana. Based in Metairie, the company is consistently recognized for dependable service, skilled installation, and a customer-first approach that emphasizes communication and accountability.

Proven Performance That Builds Confidence

Backed by 25 years of combined industry experience, Lone Wolf Roofing delivers long-term solutions designed to stand up to Louisiana's demanding climate. The team provides competitively priced services across roofing, siding, windows, patios, and related exterior systems, with every project executed to exacting standards.

Serving both residential and commercial clients statewide, the company's offerings include roof repairs and replacements, storm damage restoration, gutter systems, soffit and fascia work, and assistance with roof insurance claims. Each project is handled with care and precision, ensuring properties are protected and owners feel confident in the results.

From new construction and full roof replacements to urgent emergency repairs, Lone Wolf Roofing maintains consistent quality and professionalism across every job.

What Clients Are Saying

A steady stream of five-star Lone Wolf Roofing reviews reflects the company's commitment to service excellence.

Frances Gummere shared,“I couldn't be more satisfied with the service provided by this team. They handled every concern I had exceptionally well, resolving issues at an impressive speed. The design consultation was instrumental in choosing my vinyl siding; the design crew was incredibly helpful, offering a variety of colors for my vinyl siding that perfectly matched my vision. I was also beyond impressed with how quickly the job was completed; it was amazing! I felt completely at ease with the crew around my home; they were respectful and professional throughout the entire process. Without a doubt, I would consider choosing them again for my future home projects.”

Hui-yi Lin praised their value,“I recently had work done on my roofing, and the cleanup afterward was absolutely spotless! The design consultation really helped me nail down the style I wanted, and I'm very satisfied with how it turned out. Having the crew around my home felt totally comfortable; they were respectful and professional throughout the project. I noticed their top-level safety measures on site, which gave me peace of mind. I'd be more than happy to recommend their services to anyone in need.”

Haylie Petticrew highlighted efficiency and responsiveness:“I felt completely at ease with the crew around my home; they showed great respect throughout the entire process! The final outcome of the project is absolutely thrilling; it truly exceeded my expectations, which is rare to find these days. Whenever I had concerns or questions, the team was exceptional; they resolved everything quickly and with ease, which I really appreciated. Without a doubt, I would be very comfortable hiring them for future projects. Their professionalism makes them a top choice in my book. To top it all off, the cleanup once the project was done was absolutely spotless. It felt like they had never even been there!”

Licensed, Certified, and Recognized

Lone Wolf Roofing operates under a Residential Construction License (General Contractor License No. 5382), authorizing the company to manage all roofing scopes, including structural decking and rafter work.

Notable credentials and honors include:



GAF Master Elite Residential Roofing Contractor (2020–2025): designation held by only the top 2% of contractors nationwide

IBHS Fortified Certified Roofing Contractor (2023–2025): specializing in wind-, hail-, and hurricane-resistant systems

IKO Preferred Contractor (2021–2024)

Malarkey Roofing Shingles Certified (2021–2024)

Louisiana Contractor's Association Certificate for Roofing Excellence (2022)

NRCA Outstanding Workmanship Award (2023–2024)

Top Roofer in Metairie by Expertise (2024) and Top 17 Roofers recognition (2020–2024)

Best Roofer and Best of St. Tammany (2025) RoofingContractor Top 100 Contractors in the USA (2022–2024)







Comprehensive Exterior Solutions:

Residential Roofing

Homeowners across Louisiana rely on Lone Wolf Roofing for tailored roofing services, including repairs, replacements, new construction, and storm recovery. Premium materials and certified installation ensure roofs are built for durability, performance, and peace of mind.

Commercial Roofing

Business owners trust the company for inspections, maintenance, and rapid-response repairs. The team's efficiency helps reduce downtime while safeguarding commercial investments.

Gutter Installation and Maintenance

With Louisiana's heavy rainfall, proper drainage is essential. Lone Wolf Roofing installs and maintains high-performance gutter systems that protect foundations, prevent water damage, and enhance curb appeal.

Insurance Claims Assistance

To reduce stress during the claims process, Lone Wolf Roofing works directly with insurance adjusters to document damage and support full, accurate claims. Services include free inspections, drone assessments, and 24/7 emergency response.

Soffit and Fascia Services

Professional soffit and fascia installation and repair improve ventilation, prevent moisture intrusion, and protect homes from pests, while restoring the exterior's finished appearance.

Storm Damage Restoration

When severe weather strikes, Lone Wolf Roofing responds quickly with comprehensive restoration services, including roof, siding, window, and door repairs to return properties to safe, secure condition.

A Trusted Name Across Louisiana

Lone Wolf Roofing reviews consistently point to integrity, responsiveness, and superior workmanship. With hundreds of satisfied customers statewide, the company continues to set the benchmark for roofing and exterior services in Louisiana.

Contact Information

Phone: 504-230-6512

Email:...

Website & Social Media:

Address: 2882 Cleary Ave, Metairie, LA 70002, United States

About Lone Wolf Roofing

With 25 years of combined experience, Lone Wolf Roofing delivers high-quality roofing and exterior solutions for residential and commercial properties. Headquartered in Metairie, Louisiana, the company specializes in roofing, siding, windows, patios, and gutters, providing durable, cost-effective results with a strong focus on craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.