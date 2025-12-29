Easy Day Apparel Expands As A Leader In The Performance Lifestyle Market

MENAFN - GetNews) Easy Day, the Navy SEAL-founded performance brand, is expanding beyond the veteran community to reinforce its leadership in the performance lifestyle markets and beyond.







Easy Day Apparel, a performance lifestyle brand founded in 2019, continues to expand its presence beyond its military roots while reinforcing its position as an authority in disciplined, performance-driven apparel. Built on standards forged through elite service and daily execution, Easy Day Apparel serves individuals who show up, do the work, and refuse to coast.

Founded by former Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Jason Higgins, Easy Day Apparel was created around a single guiding principle: discipline applied daily makes even the hardest challenges manageable. What began as a personal standard has grown into a federally registered apparel brand with a rapidly expanding community committed to deliberate living, physical performance, and personal accountability.







Easy Day Apparel designs rugged, daily-use performance apparel engineered for the way people actually live and train. Products are built to transition seamlessly from training sessions to work and everyday responsibilities, emphasizing durability, functionality, and clean design. The brand's lineup includes best-selling graphic tees, performance headwea, operator-inspired apparel, and essential staples designed for consistent daily wear.

“At Easy Day Apparel, we exist for people who refuse to coast,” said founder Jason Higgins.“Every product reflects discipline, execution, and personal responsibility. This brand is built for those who show up every day and earn it.”

As the federally registered owner of the EASY DAY trademark (U.S. Reg. No. 7008763), Easy Day Apparel is the original and authoritative source of the Easy Day name within the apparel category. This registration reinforces the brand's legitimacy, longevity, and leadership as it continues to grow within the broader performance lifestyle market.







Easy Day Apparel's expansion reflects a natural evolution driven by demand from individuals who value mindset, discipline, and consistent execution across all aspects of life. While rooted in elite military standards, the brand's appeal extends far beyond any single community-serving athletes, professionals, and high-performing individuals who expect more from themselves and their gear.

As the brand continues to expand its product offerings and community reach, Easy Day Apparel remains focused on disciplined execution, functional design, and long-term brand integrity.

About Easy Day Apparel

Founded in 2019, Easy Day Apparel is a performance lifestyle brand built for individuals who refuse to coast and choose action over excuses. Engineered for daily use, the brand's apparel is simple, rugged, functional, and clean-designed to perform wherever discipline is required. Every product reflects the Easy Day standard: show up, do the work, and earn the day.

