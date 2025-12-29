GAMIVO Highlights Mobile Gaming Trends In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) The gaming industry is evolving rapidly, and mobile games are leading the charge. As technology advances, mobile gaming has transformed into a diverse and lucrative space, projected to generate an impressive $108 billion in revenue by 2025. GAMIVO, the popular platform for gamers, explores what mobile gaming was like that year.







Mobile games become better and better

Mobile gaming used to be treated by many consoles or PC gamers as less important, typically casual entertainment. While it used to be true some years ago, technology has moved forward to the point where mobile games can be as advanced as their PC counterparts in terms of gameplay, narratives, and complexity.

“Now, mobile gaming is a serious business. According to Newzoo, Mobile gaming is expected to generate $108 billion, with growth up 7.7% year-to-year. This continuous evolution can't be ignored, regardless of attitudes towards mobile gaming. After all, mobile game top-ups generate huge revenues,” explains Marta Wawrzyniak, gaming media specialist from GAMIVO.

Many mobile games that attract thousands of players rely on simpler mechanics, such as "mix and merge" gameplay, puzzles, or visual novels. However, titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and others are fueling mobile esports, with big tournaments, robust competitive features, and increasing spectator interest. This trend is pushing mobile gaming closer to the mainstream e-sports and entertainment ecosystem.

Titles that made a big impact in 2025

The passing year gave players some exciting mobile titles and continuities of already popular games. The game that definitely took the world by storm is Umamusume: Pretty Derby from Cygames. The game debuted on global servers in June and almost instantly became a hit. The game's innovative formula, paired with ongoing development and fresh content updates, has proven to be a winning strategy. This success was crowned by its triumph in the Best Mobile Game category at The Game Awards 2025.

Wuthering Waves is another title demonstrating that mobile gaming is far from a niche market. At the same event, it won the Player's Voice award, which is voted on entirely by players. It's quite an achievement, especially since this year's Game Awards were completely dominated by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

However, not only new names proved to be successful this year. The global phenomenon Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail from miHoYo continues to attract new players. Similar to Umamusume, Genshin Impact keeps fans engaged with new characters, zones, and events.

“Since Umamsume: Pretty Derby or Genshin Impact are free-to-play gacha games, they rely on frequent purchases of premium currencies. They became one of the top-selling products on GAMIVO, which offers customers fast mobile game top-ups for their favorite games. Clients eagerly buy Genesis Crystals on GAMIVO, which are required to get, for example, new characters,” adds Wawrzyniak.

According to iOS bestsellers of 2025, the games that dominated the charts are puzzle games such as Block Blast!, the incredibly popular sandbox Roblox, strategic game Clash Royale, or survival games such as Whiteout Survival. Additionally, games like Subway Surfers and Brawl Stars are particularly popular among younger audiences.

“The diverse range of genres we see on bestseller charts means that mobile games are all about variety and catering to different audiences: both seasoned gamers and casual players. We see this trend on GAMIVO bestseller lists as well, as our customers can access a variety of mobile game top-ups,” notes the GAMIVO expert.

A rapid expansion

Newzoo's report highlights that mobile-first regions such as China remain key drivers of significant growth in the industry. However, the rising mobile gaming communities in Canada, Europe, and Oceania are also gaining momentum and deserve close attention. Additionally, the report notes the rapid expansion of Asian companies, such as Xiaomi, which are actively targeting mobile gamers across Europe and the Americas.

The mobile gaming audience is expanding, attracting more women, older adults, and casual players than ever before. Features like customizable interfaces and controls are making mobile games more accessible, allowing a diverse range of players to enjoy games as sophisticated as those on PCs.

Mobile gaming is projected to grow by 4.5% year-over-year, highlighting a significant shift as more people choose mobile devices as their primary gaming platform.

“Adding mobile game top-ups on GAMIVO was a natural and very important move that was made to diversify the platform. The addition of the feature immediately triggered an influx of new customers, confirming the growing popularity of mobile gaming,” concludes Wawrzyniak.