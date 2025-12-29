403
Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Condemns Mosque Attack In Syria's Homs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) on Monday condemned the "terrorist" attack targeting Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers.
In a statement, AIPU's President Ibrahim Boughali said the attack is a blatant violation of Islamic holy sites, stressing that targeting places of worship is a "cowardly terrorist act" rejected by all religions, laws, and norms.
He reaffirmed the AIPU's firm solidarity with Syria, its leadership, and people in combating terrorism in all its forms, calling on the international community to take decisive measures to combat extremist violence.
He also offered condolences to the families of the victims and to the Syrian people, wishing a swift recovery for those injured.
A bombing inside the mosque, located in Homs neighborhood, killed at least eight people and wounded 18 others last Friday. (end)
