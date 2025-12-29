Dubai: Sonu Nigam Concert Leaves Listeners Mesmerised

Kanz Jewels organised a live concert featuring the noted Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam on December 27 in Dubai, giving music lovers an unforgettable evening of melody and nostalgia.

The highlight of the evening was a tribute by Nigam to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, whom he reveres as a mentor despite never having met him in person. Nigam mesmerised the audience by singing some of Rafi's timeless classics, recreating the golden era of Hindi cinema and evoking thunderous applause from the packed venue.

Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, presented Nigam with a golden song recorder of Mohammed Rafi's iconic songs as a special mark of respect and admiration, an emotional moment that beautifully connected two generations of musical prodigies.