Boxer Anthony Joshua Injured In Nigeria Highway Crash: Media, Police Source
Lagos: Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was injured in a fatal highway accident that killed two people Monday, Nigerian media reported.
Punch newspaper said the crash occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the car he was riding in collided with a truck.
A police source confirmed to AFP that Joshua was involved in the accident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment