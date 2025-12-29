Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Boxer Anthony Joshua Injured In Nigeria Highway Crash: Media, Police Source

2025-12-29 02:36:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lagos: Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was injured in a fatal highway accident that killed two people Monday, Nigerian media reported.

Punch newspaper said the crash occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the car he was riding in collided with a truck.

A police source confirmed to AFP that Joshua was involved in the accident.

The Peninsula

