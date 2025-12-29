Genbio Engages Castle Placement As Exclusive Private Placement Agent To Support Capital Raise For Next-Gen Therapeutics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GenBio, Inc. (“GenBio” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial therapies, today announced that it has engaged Castle Placement, LLC (“Castle Placement”) as its exclusive private placement agent to raise growth capital.

The proceeds from the private placement are expected to be used to advance GenBio's discoveryprograms and support preclinical and clinical development of its proprietary pipeline of noveldrug candidates. These programs leverage specialized phytochemical research utilizing rare and novel natural extracts designed to address unmet needs in inflammation and infectious disease.

GenBio's mission is to develop innovative therapies that have the potential to disrupt the estimated $190 billion global anti-inflammatory drug market. In addition to its pharmaceutical development initiatives, the Company has access to a vast catalog of natural herbs, extracts, superfoods, and functional food ingredients, which may be formulated and licensed to create a range of nutraceutical products aimed at supporting immune health, wellness, and longevity.

“We are pleased to partner with Castle Placement as we move into this next phase of growth,” said Todd D. Sonoga, Director of GenBio, Inc.“Their deep relationships across institutional and strategic investors and their proven capital markets expertise will be instrumental as we seek to accelerate development of our pipeline and expand our platform.”

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement is a leading capital markets advisory firm specializing in private equity and debt placements for both private and public companies. The firm maintains relationships with over 100,000 institutional investors, including private equity and venture capital firms, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, and strategic lenders. Castle Placement is a member of FINRA and SIPC and leverages a robust, data-driven technology platform supported by experienced investment banking professionals.

“GenBio represents an exciting opportunity in the biotechnology sector, combining innovative science with a broad natural products platform,” said Richard Luftig, Managing Partner of Castle Placement.“We look forward to working closely with management to introduce this opportunity to our global investor network.”

About GenBio, Inc.

GenBio, Inc. is a U.S.-based biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapeutics derived from advanced phytochemical research and rare natural extracts. The Company also pursues nutraceutical opportunities designed to support immune health and promote longevity.

About Castle Placement, LLC

Founded in 2009, Castle Placement is a capital markets advisory firm providing private placement and strategic advisory services to private and public companies. Castle Placement is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

