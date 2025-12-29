403
Servicenow Signal 29/12: Will Correction Continue (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $151.15 (the intra-day low of its recent correction) and $154.48 (Friday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- ServiceNow (NOW) is a member of the S&P 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices drifted to fresh all-time highs amid low bullish trading volumes. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence and does not support the uptrend.
- The NOW D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action between its descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. NOW decreased as the S&P 500 advanced, a significant bearish trading signal.
- NOW Entry Level: Between $151.15 and $154.48 NOW Take Profit: Between $128.95 and $135.73 NOW Stop Loss: Between $161.93 and $166.14 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.06
