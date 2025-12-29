EUR/USD Forecast 29/12: Holiday Liquidity (Video)
- The Euro has been a little bit choppy during the Friday trading session, but quite frankly, I would not be surprised because while the Americans are at work, the reality is that most Americans are not at work. You have to keep in mind that about half of Europe is either closed for Boxing Day or some variation of that, and therefore, liquidity would be a major issue. All things being equal, this is a market that continues to see the 1.18 level as significant resistance that I think extends at least 50 pips, maybe 75.
The 200-day EMA currently sits at the 1.1475 level and is rising. I think that is something worth paying close attention to. With this, I think you have to understand that this is a marketplace that, given enough time, should have to make a bigger decision. This is something that I think traders will be watching closely over the next few weeks, although there are holiday sessions to cause a bit of malaise.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAs things stand right now, we have the European Central Bank, which I think a lot of people believe is going to remain somewhat stagnant, and the Federal Reserve could be cutting later down the road, maybe a couple of months, and I think traders are trying to get in front of that. The reality, though, is that the interest rate differential will probably flatten out, and that could lead to very sideways action.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis? We've made this forex brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment