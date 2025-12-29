Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil-Arab Gallery #44


2025-12-29 02:21:50
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazário signs autographs for fans in the United Arab Emirates, where he is taking part in the World Sports Summit, held on December 29 and 30 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The event brings together some of the world's leading figures in the sports sector, including athletes, experts, coaches, and executives.

©Waleed Zein/Anadolu/AFP

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #44 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

