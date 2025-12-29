CIRC, CUTS International Partner With ISAIL & IPLR To Strengthen AI Research
Institutional Roles and Scope of Collaboration
Under the arrangement, CUTS/CIRC has been designated as a Knowledge Partner to ISAIL.
The collaboration seeks to combine the institutional and research capabilities of the participating organisations to support responsible, ethical and market-enabling approaches to AI regulation and standardisation in India and internationally.
CUTS/CIRC and IPLR will work as Research Partners, with a focus on AI governance and competition law, AI adoption in digital markets, AI literacy and consumer protection, and AI standardisation and enabling market practices, including for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Research, Capacity Building and Policy Engagement
IPLR will contribute policy analysis, research expertise and strategic inputs through joint research initiatives, participation in expert groups and support for AI standardisation efforts.
The partnership provides a framework for collaborative research projects, academic publications, training programmes, workshops and certification courses in AI and law. The exchange of research resources, expertise and data will be governed by project-specific agreements.
The institutions have also agreed to cooperate on capacity-building initiatives, including workshops and training sessions, to support knowledge development in AI governance and legal frameworks.
Stakeholder Outreach and Policy Dialogue
ISAIL and CUTS/CIRC will jointly engage in committee sessions, roundtables and side events aimed at policymakers, industry participants, academics and students, focusing on emerging issues in AI governance, digital markets and regulatory policy.
