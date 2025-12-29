Techmediabreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Launches SPAI Ventures, Northland Reiterates Outperform And $13 Target

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New Subsidiary Targets Strategic Investments in Ukraine Defense Tech, Including Drones, Sensors and Software

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is establishing SPAI Ventures (“SPV”), a wholly owned subsidiary intended to evaluate and pursue selective strategic investments and collaborations with Ukrainian and other international technology developers, according to a Dec. 28, 2025, company update from Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore.

Northland said SPV plans to evaluate investments in drone platforms, sensors and software solutions developed in Ukraine and internationally that may complement Safe Pro's AI and protective systems, with the goal of combining Safe Pro's AI capabilities with“battle-tested” hardware and software to accelerate time to market and expand opportunities.

Northland reiterated its Outperform rating and $13 price target and said the initiative could strengthen Safe Pro's ability to address evolving requirements from U.S. and NATO defense customers, allied governments and humanitarian demining and reconstruction organizations, while also positioning the company to benefit from Ukraine-driven autonomous systems innovation and shifting landmine policies that the firm believes increase the value of Safe Pro's explosive threat detection AI.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit .

