Investornewsbreaks Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) Begins Trading On OTCQB Venture Market

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) a B.C.-based organic sedimentary phosphate exploration company, announced that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market at the market open on Dec. 29, 2025, under the symbol“NOPFF,” further to its Dec. 8, 2025, news release. The company said the OTCQB(R) listing is a key milestone in its capital markets strategy, aimed at increasing visibility, improving liquidity, and expanding access to U.S.-based retail and institutional investors, while its shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol“NOP.” strategic flexibility, including the potential formation of joint ventures with arm's-length parties.

About Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

