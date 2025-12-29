Investornewsbreaks Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Provides Update On TNX-4800 Lyme Disease Prophylaxis Program

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) provided program updates on TNX-4800, a long-acting human monoclonal antibody designed for seasonal prophylaxis against Lyme disease, which targets the outer surface protein A of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. The company said TNX-4800 is being developed as a once-yearly subcutaneous administration intended to provide protection throughout the U.S. tick season and noted there are currently no FDA-approved vaccines or prophylactics for Lyme disease. Tonix plans to meet with the FDA in 2026 to discuss Phase 2/3 development options, including the potential use of a controlled human infection model, and expects to have GMP-manufactured investigational product available for testing in early 2027.

To view the full press release, visit

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a fully-integrated biotechnology company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates. Tonix markets FDA-approved TONMYA(TM), a first-in-class, non-opioid analgesic medicine for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that affects millions of adults. TONMYA is the first new prescription medicine approved by the FDA for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. TONMYA was investigated as TNX-102 SL. Tonix also markets two treatments for acute migraine in adults: Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R) (sumatriptan injection) and Tosymra(R) (sumatriptan nasal spray). Tonix's development portfolio* is focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders, immunology, immuno-oncology, rare disease and infectious disease. TNX-102 SL is being developed to treat acute stress reaction and acute stress disorder under an Investigator-Initiated IND at the University of North Carolina in the OASIS study funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). TNX-102 SL is also in development for major depressive disorder. Tonix's immunology development portfolio consists of biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a Phase 2- ready Fc-modified humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (CD40L or CD154) being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Tonix's rare disease portfolio includes TNX-2900, intranasal oxytocin potentiated with magnesium, in development for Prader-Willi syndrome and expected to start a potential pivotal Phase 2 study in 2026. Tonix's infectious disease portfolio includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development for mpox and smallpox, as well as TNX-4800, a Phase 2- ready long-acting humanized monoclonal antibody for the seasonal prevention of Lyme disease. Finally, TNX-4200 for which Tonix has a contract with the U.S. DoD's Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) for up to $34 million over five years, is a small molecule broad-spectrum antiviral agent targeting CD45 for the prevention or treatment of high lethality infections to improve the medical readiness of military personnel in biological threat environments. Tonix owns and operates a state-of-the art infectious disease research facility in Frederick, Md.

Tonix's product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TNXP are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN