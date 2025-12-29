Abdelatty Outlines Egypt's Peace And Development Vision For Eastern Congo And Horn Of Africa

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has detailed Egypt's strategic vision for regional stability, calling for an emergency African Union (AU) session to reject Israel's recognition of Somaliland while offering peacekeeping support for the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Addressing a virtual ministerial session of the AU Peace and Security Council on Monday, Abdelatty stated that Egypt“completely rejects” the Israeli recognition of Somaliland. He described the move as a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the AU Constitutive Act, warning that it undermines the foundations of peace in the Horn of Africa. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, demanding a formal AU session to address these“unilateral measures.”

Turning to the situation in the Great Lakes region, the foreign minister welcomed the final peace agreement and regional economic integration framework signed between the DRC and Rwanda in Washington on December 4, 2025. He characterised the deal as a vital step for building trust and de-escalating tensions, urging both nations to remain committed to its implementation.

Abdelatty emphasised that Egypt is ready to leverage its extensive experience in UN peacekeeping-specifically its long-term involvement in the DRC-to support new confidence-building arrangements. He argued that lasting stability requires a“comprehensive approach” that integrates political, military, and developmental dimensions.

“The current stage requires collective responsibility to support the political and security paths aimed at ending the suffering of the Congolese people,” Abdelatty said. He highlighted that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi leads the AU's post-conflict reconstruction and development file, noting that Cairo hosts the dedicated AU centre for these efforts.

The minister further stressed the importance of immediate de-escalation on the ground to facilitate humanitarian aid and protect civilians. He reiterated Egypt's support for the DRC's territorial integrity and pledged continued bilateral cooperation in health, education, and water resource management to foster regional prosperity.