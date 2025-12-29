Egypt's Apparel Exports Exceed $3Bn For First Time

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's ready-made garments sector has achieved a historic milestone, with exports surpassing $3bn for the first time, according to the Apparel Export Council of Egypt (AECE).

The council said total garment exports reached approximately $3.1bn between January and November 2025, marking the highest level ever recorded by the industry. This represents annual growth of 22%, up from $2.5bn in 2024.

Fadel Marzouk, Chairperson and CEO of the AECE, said the record-breaking performance capped a year of exceptional growth driven by substantial development within the domestic industry and capacity expansions by existing Egyptian factories, which currently account for 63% of total garment exports.

Marzouk noted that the achievement is particularly significant as it was realised entirely through the capabilities and expansion of existing factories, highlighting the efficiency, resilience and global competitiveness of Egyptian-made apparel.

He added that the milestone was reached before the full impact of major new foreign investments, many of which are still in preparation or trial-operation phases.

According to Marzouk, export data reflect sustained and progressive improvement in the performance of exporting factories throughout the year, while the Export Council's strategy to expand Egypt's presence in international markets played a pivotal role in driving growth.

He also highlighted the Egyptian government's strong commitment and concrete measures to support exports and push them towards record-breaking levels.

Marzouk said the direct impact of new investments-and the significant production capacities they will add-is expected to be clearly reflected in export figures during 2026 and 2027. These expansions, he added, will boost export-oriented production and further strengthen Egypt's position as a leading regional hub for the apparel industry.

He projected that garment exports could exceed $4bn for the first time in the coming period, supported by the integration of existing industrial expertise with advanced technologies introduced by incoming investments. This aligns with the state's broader strategy to expand non-oil exports and increase foreign currency inflows.

Marzouk affirmed continued coordination with relevant government authorities to overcome production challenges and ensure an attractive investment climate that encourages further capital inflows-supporting the sustainability of this historic growth and reinforcing the apparel sector's role within Egypt's national economy.

On a monthly basis, garment exports in November 2025 rose by 18% year-on-year to $281m. February recorded the highest monthly growth rate at 30%, while July registered the highest export value, with shipments reaching $326m.