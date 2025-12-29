Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NCSCM Urges Maximum Caution Amid Weather Conditions


2025-12-29 02:09:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra) The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) has urged citizens and residents to exercise the highest levels of caution in dealing with the prevailing weather conditions.
Director of the NCSCM's Media Response Unit, Ahmad Naimat, said the center is calling on everyone to stay away from flood channels and low-lying areas and to follow information issued by official sources, particularly with regard to road conditions.
He stressed the need to adhere to public safety guidelines when using heating devices of all kinds and to comply with instructions issued by the Public Security Directorate in order to safeguard public safety.
Naimat noted that coordination is ongoing among the various relevant authorities to ensure readiness and response to the repercussions of the weather situation in a manner that contributes to protecting lives and property.

Jordan News Agency

