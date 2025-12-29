Jordan Denounces Israeli Law Targeting UNRWA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli Knesset's approval of a draft law targeting the work and presence of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), undermining its ability to provide its vital humanitarian services, including allowing the seizure of its properties and banning the provision of basic services to its facilities, in violation of the immunities and privileges of United Nations organizations and in flagrant breach of international law.The ministry's official spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said the approval of these laws is part of a campaign of systematic targeting of the agency and a continuation of Israel's efforts to politically assassinate UNRWA, as well as an extension of illegal and invalid Israeli practices that seek to deprive the Palestinian people of vital rights and services recognized by the international community and relevant UN resolutions, particularly Resolution 194. He explained that Israel's practices constitute violations of relevant international laws and conventions and target the symbolism of UNRWA, which affirms the right of Palestinian refugees to return and compensation in accordance with international law.Al-Majali warned of the repercussions of the illegal Israeli measures against UNRWA and its institutions, which provide services that cannot be dispensed with or replaced, calling on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities, confront Israeli decisions and practices targeting UNRWA, and provide the necessary political and financial support to enable the agency to continue delivering its vital services to Palestinian refugees.