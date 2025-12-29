Entergy Arkansas Employees Empowered To Help Neighbors In Need

MENAFN - 3BL) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., December 29, 2025 /3BL/ - During this season of giving, Entergy Arkansas is doing more than powering communities across its 63-county service area, the company is empowering its employees to make a direct difference in those communities throughout Arkansas for neighbors facing hardship. In the past month alone, Entergy Arkansas has directed $30,000 to hunger-relief efforts statewide at the request of employees who saw needs in their communities.

Drew County effort delivers support through February

In Drew County, a local food program that serves 156 senior citizens and disabled residents was temporarily paused due to relocation of a distribution site during the recent federal government shutdown. When Customer Service Manager Amanda Killingsworth, a lifelong Drew County resident, learned of the issue, she quickly mobilized support. She reached out to co-workers and more than 2,600 people on Facebook to sponsor a month of food for $60 per recipient.

Two weeks later, she and colleagues were shopping in bulk, assembling meals with volunteers and delivering boxes by Entergy truck and trailer.

“Entergy truly loves the communities it serves,” Killingsworth said.“When your company president, vice president, managers and co-workers ask, 'What can we do?' you realize you're surrounded by people who believe in service just as much as you do.”

With Entergy Arkansas's support and donations Killingsworth helped raise, every program participant - and several additional residents in need - received food boxes with enough supplies to last through February.

Hunger Relief Alliance strengthens statewide food access

Statewide, the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance has also been working to keep shelves stocked at its six regional food banks and more than 500 community partners during the months when many Arkansans were not receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Entergy Arkansas provided a $20,000 grant to support that effort.

Entergy Arkansas Director of Public Affairs John Bethel, who serves as president of the Alliance board, said the grant filled a critical gap.

“This support helped the Alliance provide food to food banks and pantries across the state, helping fight food insecurity and meet the critical needs of our neighbors,” Bethel said.

Alliance CEO Sylvia Blain said Entergy's partnership strengthens hunger-relief work across Arkansas.

“Entergy's investment strengthens our statewide network and ensures rural communities, seniors, and families have access to healthy food and emergency support,” Blain said.“We are grateful for Entergy's continued leadership through John Bethel. His advocacy and service have strengthened hunger-relief efforts statewide and helped connect Entergy employees to the needs of local food pantries.”

Entergy Arkansas employees connect nonprofits to resources

In Malvern, Ashley Selph, network administrative assistant, knew Revive Community Outreach's pantry was serving more families than ever. She contacted Revive Director Courtney McKinney and encouraged her to apply for an Entergy Arkansas grant. For McKinney - who grew up with Selph - the outreach itself was just as meaningful as the financial support.

“Having community members who work for Entergy advocate for our nonprofit means everything to us,” McKinney said.“It shows how deeply our neighbors care and how willing they are to use their resources to uplift local families.”

Grant helps Sulphur Rock students through holiday breaks

Across the state in Independence County, Vegetation Operations Coordinator Chris Millay was visiting his children at Sulphur Rock Elementary when Principal Tina Baker mentioned an urgent need. The school, which provides weekly food boxes to 52 students, lacked funds to purchase food for the upcoming holiday breaks. Millay immediately relayed the request, and by the next morning Entergy Arkansas confirmed a grant to cover the need.

“Sulphur Rock Elementary is grateful for Entergy employees who go beyond their workplace to advocate for our students,” Baker said.“Grants like these directly support our efforts to ensure every child has what they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

Nearly $1M, 30K volunteer hours invested in communities in 2025

In 2025, Entergy Arkansas awarded nearly $1 million in grants, including more than $125,000 for hunger-relief programs. Employees are also on track to complete over 30,000 volunteer hours with nonprofits and schools across the state.

“We invest in solutions and partner with organizations that share our commitment to improving quality of life in Arkansas,” said Brandi Hinkle, senior representative for Entergy Corporate Social Responsibility.“Our employees do the same - giving their time and resources to help those who are disadvantaged.”

Volunteers continue giving spirit through December

Throughout December, Entergy Arkansas employees will continue serving communities by collecting toys for Arkansas Children's Hospital families, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, distributing coats to elementary students and assembling pantry boxes for those facing food insecurity.

To learn more about the Entergy Charitable Foundation and Entergy Arkansas Corporate Social Responsibility, visit entergy/csr/giving.

About Entergy Arkansas

