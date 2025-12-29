Firefighters Say: The 6 Most Dangerous Places To Put A Space Heater

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

When the temperature drops, the space heaters come out. They are a cozy, affordable way to heat a drafty room without cranking up the central thermostat. However, firefighters view space heaters with a healthy dose of suspicion. According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters are involved in 81% of home heating fire deaths.

The device itself isn't usually the problem; it is user error. We put them in places that seem convenient but are actually deadly. Heat needs space. If you are trying to stay warm this winter, make sure you aren't placing your heater in one of these six dangerous locations.

1. On Top of Furniture or Tables

It might seem logical to put a small heater on a table to warm your upper body, but this is a massive tip-over risk. If someone bumps the table or pulls the cord, the heater falls. Even with modern“tip-over switches,” the mechanism can fail, or the heater can land face-down on a carpet.

Furthermore, tables are usually made of wood (combustible). Firefighters warn that space heaters belong on a flat, level, non-flammable floor surface only. Never perch them on a shelf, stool, or nightstand.

2. Too Close to Curtains and Drapes

We often place heaters near windows because that is where the cold draft comes from. However, floor-length curtains are highly flammable. A heater placed within three feet of fabric can ignite the drapes without ever touching them, simply through radiant heat.

If a breeze blows the curtain onto the heating element, the fire starts instantly. Maintain a strict“three-foot rule”-keep the heater three feet away from anything that can burn, including curtains, bedding, and upholstery.

3. In the Bathroom

Unless your heater is specifically designed and rated for bathroom use (which most are not), keep it out. High humidity and water create a severe shock hazard. If a plug-in heater falls into the tub or gets splashed, it can electrocute anyone nearby.

Additionally, bathrooms are small spaces where towels and mats are often left on the floor. It is too easy for a towel to fall onto the unit and ignite. Warm up the bathroom with the central heat or a towel warmer instead.

4. Near the Bed (or On the Bed)

It is tempting to pull the heater right up to the bedside to stay toasty. But while you sleep, blankets shift. A comforter hanging off the edge of the bed can easily smother a space heater, trapping the heat and causing a fire.

Never, ever put a space heater *on* the bed. The soft mattress creates an unstable surface, and the bedding is fuel. Keep the heater a safe distance away so you don't wake up to a tragedy.

5. On a Rug or Carpet

This is controversial because most bedrooms have carpet. However, some older or cheaper space heaters radiate heat downward as well as outward. If placed directly on a thick rug or shag carpet, heat can build up underneath the unit, singing or igniting the fibers.

Ideally, place the heater on a tile or hardwood floor. If you must use it in a carpeted room, buy a ceramic tile or a dedicated heat-proof mat to place underneath it as a barrier.

6. Plugged into an Extension Cord

This isn't a“place,” but it is the most dangerous setup. Space heaters draw a tremendous amount of power. Extension cords are rarely rated to handle that load continuously. The cord itself can overheat, melt, and catch fire, even if the heater is working perfectly.

Always plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use a power strip or an extension cord. The weak link in the chain is usually the wire you added, not the heater itself.

Heat Safely

Space heaters are tools, not toys. Treat them with respect. Give them space, keep an eye on them, and turn them off when you leave the room or go to sleep. Staying warm shouldn't cost you your home.

Do you use a space heater to sleep? Let us know your safety setup in the comments below.