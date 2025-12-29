Appliance Repair Pros: 7 Habits That Destroy Your Washing Machine

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

A washing machine is a workhorse. We toss clothes in, press a button, and expect it to work miracles. But even the most durable machine has a breaking point. Appliance repair technicians say that most breakdowns aren't due to manufacturing defects; they are due to user error.

We overload, we overuse detergent, and we ignore maintenance until water is flooding the laundry room floor. Replacing a washer is an expense nobody wants. To extend the life of your appliance and keep your clothes clean, stop these seven destructive habits immediately.

1. Using Too Much Detergent

More soap does not mean cleaner clothes. In fact, it means the opposite. Modern high-efficiency (HE) washers use very little water. If you use too much soap, the machine can't rinse it all out.

The excess soap builds up inside the drum and the pump, creating a layer of sludge that breeds mold and smells terrible. It also forces the machine to run extra rinse cycles, putting unnecessary wear on the motor. Follow the line on the cap-you usually only need two tablespoons.

2. Overloading the Drum

It is tempting to stuff every towel you own into one load to save time. But when the drum is packed tight, there is no room for the clothes to move. They don't get clean, and the wet weight becomes enormous.

This unbalanced weight creates massive strain on the bearings, the suspension springs, and the motor. If your washer sounds like a jet engine taking off or bangs around the room, you are killing the bearings. Two medium loads are always better than one giant one.

3. Ignoring the Leveling Legs

If your washing machine rocks, vibrates, or walks across the floor during the spin cycle, it is not level. This isn't just annoying noise; it is destructive. The violent shaking damages the internal components and can crack the tub or damage your floor.

Take a level and check the top of the machine. Adjust the feet at the bottom until it sits perfectly flat. It takes five minutes and prevents structural damage to the unit.

4. Leaving Zippers Open

The metal teeth of a zipper act like a tiny chainsaw inside your washer. As they spin around, they can scratch the glass door (on front loaders) or snag on the plastic agitator fins.

Worse, a zipper can catch on the rubber door seal and tear it, leading to leaks. Always zip up jeans and hoodies before throwing them in. It protects the machine and your other clothes from damage.

5. Never Cleaning the Filter

Many people don't even know their washer *has* a filter. On front-loaders, there is usually a small door near the bottom. This coin trap catches lint, coins, hair clips, and debris.

If you never clean it, it eventually clogs. This prevents the water from draining properly, which burns out the drain pump. Check this filter every three months. You will be horrified by what you find, but your pump will thank you.

6. Leaving Wet Clothes in the Washer

We have all forgotten a load overnight. While it makes the clothes smell musty, it also damages the drum. The moisture promotes rust on any exposed metal and encourages mold growth on the rubber gasket.

If you do this habitually, your washer will develop a permanent mildew smell that transfers to everything you wash. Leave the door open between loads to let the drum dry out completely.

7. Using“Quick Wash” for Everything

The“Quick Wash” cycle is great for lightly soiled items, but it shouldn't be your default. It often doesn't get the water hot enough to dissolve body oils or detergent residue effectively.

Over time, this buildup coats the internals of the machine. Run a hot“Sanitize” or“Self-Clean” cycle with a washer cleaner tablet (like Affresh) once a month to dissolve the gunk and keep the pipes clear.

Treat It Like an Investment

Your washing machine cost hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars. Treating it with a little respect ensures it will last for a decade instead of five years. Small changes in your laundry routine pay off in a big way.

Are you guilty of the“too much soap” habit? Confess your laundry sins in the comments below!