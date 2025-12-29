Administrator Loeffler Fulfills Pledge, Donates SBA Pay To Charity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donations reflect Administrator's Day One commitment to giving while serving the American people

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that Administrator Kelly Loeffler has fulfilled the pledge she made upon re-entering public office to donate her annual federal pay once again to philanthropic organizations. The donations made each quarter of 2025 supported numerous nonprofits including disaster relief organizations that responded to the Texas Hill Country floods and the western Alaska typhoon; the West Virginia National Guard Foundation, and groups dedicated to empowering America's youth, such as the Turning Point USA Foundation. The contributions build on Administrator Loeffler's prior public service, when she also donated her federal pay as a U.S. Senator from Georgia.

“Like President Trump, Administrator Loeffler stepped away from a successful private sector career to serve the country because she is deeply committed to fulfilling the promise of the America First agenda. This commitment is reflected both in her work at the SBA, which had a record year, and her decision to donate her federal salary to charity,” said SBA Spokesperson Maggie Clemmons.“Her contributions benefitted an array of organizations, including nonprofits working to support disaster survivors, servicemembers, and America's next generation – and she looks forward to continuing this tradition as she continues the fight for America's future, especially on Main Street.”

Administrator Loeffler made donations to the following organizations, by quarter:

First Quarter

Kids2Leaders

Second Quarter



Kerry County Flood Relief Fund

Samaritan's Purse

Texans on Mission TEXSAR

Third Quarter

Turning Point USA Foundation

Fourth Quarter



Team Rubicon – Alaska Anchorage

The American Red Cross of Alaska West Virginia National Guard Foundation

