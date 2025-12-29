Gujarat Guv Attends Musical Multimedia Show 'Namotsav' Based On PM Modi's Life

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 29 (IANS) The mega musical multimedia show 'Namotsav', inspired by the life, ideas and nation-building journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was witnessed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The grand cultural presentation was organised with the objective of taking the Prime Minister's life philosophy, work ethic and unwavering commitment to the nation before the people.

Held at Sanskardham in Ghuma at Ahmedabad, the event showcased various phases of the Prime Minister's life - from his childhood to his role in shaping modern India - through an engaging blend of music, dance, theatre and contemporary multimedia technology.

The performance offered an immersive narrative of values such as patriotism, service, discipline, cultural roots and development.

Renowned artist Sairam Dave, along with a team of nearly 150 performers, delivered powerful and emotionally stirring performances that captivated the audience throughout the programme.

The artistic presentation highlighted the Prime Minister's journey as a source of inspiration for citizens to contribute meaningfully to national progress.

The event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma, BJP Organisation General Secretary Ratnakarji, Ahmedabad city BJP President Prerak Shah, Chief Secretary M. K. Das, senior secretaries, Collector Sujit Kumar, District Development Officer Videh Khare, Sanskardham Chairman R. K. Shah, Vice Chairman Mahendra Bhatt, along with saints, social leaders and a large number of citizens.

Through 'Namotsav', the organisers effectively conveyed a message of drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Modi's life to strengthen the spirit of service, dedication and 'nation first' thinking among people, making the programme both culturally enriching and socially impactful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat's Mehsana district, into a modest family of the Ghanchi community.

He spent his early years helping his father sell tea at the local railway station, an experience that exposed him to people from diverse backgrounds and shaped his strong work ethic from a young age.

PM Modi completed his schooling in Vadnagar, where teachers recall him as a disciplined, sharp and inquisitive student with a keen interest in debates, theatre and reading.

Deeply influenced by Indian culture, spirituality and nationalist ideas during his formative years in Gujarat, he was drawn towards social service early in life.

As a teenager, he associated himself with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which played a significant role in shaping his organisational skills, discipline and ideological outlook, laying the foundation for his future public life.