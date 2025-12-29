VHT: Shrijith, Shreyas Gopal Help Karnataka Beat TN By Four Wickets, MP Defeat Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 29 (IANS) Wicketkeeper K.L. Shrijith and leg-spin bowling all-rounder Shreyas Gopal shared a match-winning 116-run partnership for the fifth wicket as defending champions Karnataka chased down 289 to beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets with 17 balls remaining in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A encounter at the Gujarat College Stadium on Monday.

Karnataka appeared in trouble at 136/4, especially with captain Mayank Agarwal making 58, before Shrijith, who made 77, and Gopal, who scored 55, combined to rescue their side with smart running between the wickets and clinical punishment of loose deliveries.

After both fell in quick succession, Abhinav Manohar remained unbeaten on 20 while Vidyadhar Patil contributed 17 not out to guide Karnataka home with a flurry of boundaries. The victory extended Karnataka's winning streak to three matches in the tournament.

Previously, Tamil Nadu captain N. Jagadeesan played a fluent 65 while Pradosh Ranjan Paul's 57 and R. Sai Kishore's 38 provided some late impetus, but Abhilash Shetty's incisive bowling led the way for Karnataka to bowl out Tamil Nadu for 288.

In another Group C match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Madhya Pradesh secured their second consecutive victory by dismissing Kerala for 167 and win by 45 runs. Himanshu Mantri top-scored with 93 off 105 balls, sharing a crucial 66-run ninth-wicket stand with Tripuresh Singh, who made 37.

On a turning wicket, Kerala's batting collapsed against Madhya Pradesh's spin attack. Shubham Sharma claimed 3-16, while Shivag Kumar and Saransh Jain took two wickets each. N.M. Sharafuddeen's aggressive 42 coming at the back end of the innings reduced the margin of defeat for Kerala.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 288 in 49.5 overs (N. Jagadeesan 65, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 57; Abhilash Shetty 4-57) lost to Karnataka 293/6 in 47.1 overs (K.L. Shrijith 77, Mayank Agarwal 58; Sunny Sandhu 1-25, Gurjapneet Singh 1-35) by four wickets

Madhya Pradesh 214 in 46.1 overs (Himanshu Mantri 93, Tripuresh Singh 37; Ankit Sharma 4-38, B Aparajith 3-36) beat Kerala 167 in 40.1 overs (N.M. Sharafuddeen 42, Salman Nizar 30; Shubham Sharma 3-16, Saransh Jain 2-17) by 47 runs

Jharkhand 368/7 in 50 overs (Kumar Kushagra 105, Anukul Roy 98 not out; Parth Vaghani 3-55) beat Pondicherry 235 in 41.4 overs (Jashwanth Shreeram 60, Neyan Kangayan 47; Rajan Deep 3-47, Sushant Mishra 2-23) by 133 runs

Tripura 286 all out in 49.5 overs (Tejasvi Jaiswal 61, Sridam Paul 50; Aniket Choudhary 3-64, Khaleel Ahmed 2-51) beat Rajasthan 220 in 44.2 overs (Karan Lamba 61, Vijay Shankar 4-30) by 66 runs