Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Perrigo Company Plc Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On November 5, 2025, Perrigo issued a press release“announc[ing] that it is initiating a strategic review of its infant formula business” which“will assess a range of alternatives.” Perrigo said that the review“will focus on a combination of accelerating cash flows and reassessing the Company's previously announced investment in this business of $240 million, while optimizing portfolio impact and focus.” On this news, Perrigo's stock price fell $5.09 per share, or 25.21%, to close at $15.10 per share on November 5, 2025.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883
Attorney Advertising
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment