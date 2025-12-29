Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Perrigo Company Plc Investors


2025-12-29 10:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Perrigo Company plc, (“Perrigo” or the "Company") (NYSE: PRGO) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 27, 2023 and November 4, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Perrigo investors have until January 16, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 5, 2025, Perrigo issued a press release“announc[ing] that it is initiating a strategic review of its infant formula business” which“will assess a range of alternatives.” Perrigo said that the review“will focus on a combination of accelerating cash flows and reassessing the Company's previously announced investment in this business of $240 million, while optimizing portfolio impact and focus.” On this news, Perrigo's stock price fell $5.09 per share, or 25.21%, to close at $15.10 per share on November 5, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883

Attorney Advertising


MENAFN29122025004107003653ID1110535489



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search