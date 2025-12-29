Bihar: Sales Tax Dept Peon Caught Taking Rs 75,000 Bribe

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 29 (IANS) Vigilance operations are continuing across Bihar, with corrupt officials being caught on a regular basis despite repeated action by the vigilance department.

In yet another case, a peon of the Sales Tax Department in Saharsa was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe, triggering concern within government offices.

The arrested peon has been identified as Shankar Kumar, who was apprehended while accepting Rs 75,000 as bribe money.

The vigilance team carried out the operation near the State Tax Commissioner's office, close to the SP office under the Sadar police station area.

According to officials, the action followed a complaint lodged by a local businessman.

The complainant alleged that his bank account had been frozen by the department and that a bribe of Rs 1 lakh was demanded to resolve the issue.

After negotiations, the bribe amount was allegedly settled at Rs 75,000.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Vigilance Department said the bribe was being demanded on behalf of a State Tax Officer, with the money being collected through peon Shankar Kumar.

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance team laid a trap and arrested the peon while he was accepting the bribe amount.

The seized cash has been recovered, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Further investigation is under way to ascertain the role of other officials who may be involved in the case.

The incident once again highlights the persistence of corruption within government departments and the vigilance department's ongoing efforts to curb such practices in Bihar.

Earlier, on December 23, a sub-inspector posted in Siwan district was also arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

The arrested officer was identified as Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, who was posted at the Siswan police station.

The case was linked to a land dispute reported on December 18, during which a clash occurred between two parties.

A case was registered at Siswan police station as Case No. 309, and the investigation was assigned to SI Kanhaiya Kumar Singh.

According to the complaint, the investigating officer demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from Sunil Kumar in exchange for removing the name of Sunil's sister from the case diary.

Sunil subsequently approached the vigilance department, leading to the trap and arrest of the officer.