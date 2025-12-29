Dehradun Student Murder: Uttarakhand CM Approves Aid For Victim's Family

Financial Aid Sanctioned for Victim's Family

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has immediately approved the financial assistance for Tarun Prasad Chakma, the father of Tripura student Angel Chakma, who was brutally stabbed in Dehradun after allegedly facing racial abuse.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the first instalment of Rs 4,12,500 has been released. This assistance has been sanctioned under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955.

As per the Chief Minister's instructions, the case for immediate financial assistance to the victim's family was forwarded to the District Social Welfare Officer, Dehradun, through the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun. Following the receipt of a joint inquiry report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vikasnagar, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vikasnagar, Dehradun, the district-level committee promptly completed the approval process. Thereafter, the financial assistance was sanctioned under the relevant Acts, and the cheque for the first instalment was sent to Angel Chakma's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, as per the CMO.

CM Assures Justice and Support

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences and assured justice for Tripura student Anjel Chakma's family. Dhami spoke with Anjel's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, and promised strict action against the perpetrators. "This was a regrettable incident. We will ensure the culprits receive the harshest punishment," he said. Dhami assured support, stating, "We are with you in this hour of need. We'll provide whatever help we can."

Investigation and Arrests

Meanwhile, MBA student Anjel Chakma was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home. Police are continuously conducting raids to arrest an absconding accused, on whom a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced. A police team has also been sent to Nepal in search of the absconding accused, according to the Uttarakhand CMO. (ANI)

