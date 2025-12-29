Peace In Ukraine Impossible Without Russia's Consent German Government

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Deputy Spokesperson of the German Federal Government Sebastian Hille said this at a briefing on Monday, December 29, commenting on the results of talks in Florida, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Berlin welcomes U.S. President Trump's engagement in the pursuit of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine that preserves Ukrainian sovereignty and European security. At the same time, it is absolutely clear that ending this war depends on Moscow. Without Russia, peace is impossible. [...] It is Russia that must demonstrate a willingness to move toward a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Hille said.

At the same time, he noted a clear discrepancy between what Putin is reportedly "saying in conversations and what is being publicly declared, or what has once again been happening against Ukraine, including during the Christmas period."

Hille said that the diplomatic momentum, which received renewed impetus following the mid-December meeting in Berlin, continues. Two thematic blocks remain at the center of further work: territories and security guarantees. Intensive negotiations on these issues are ongoing and will continue, including within working groups.

Commenting on strong security guarantees for Ukraine, the German official said there is close cooperation within a triangle involving Ukraine, the United States, and Europe. Hille recalled that the Berlin conference resulted in a joint statement that provides for the possibility of legally binding and material security guarantees, as well as the option of deploying a multinational contingent within the Coalition of the Willing. However, there are still very important criteria that must be met along this path. First, a peace agreement must be concluded. Second, the United States and partners must play a substantial role. In addition, any potential solutions are, of course, subject to the constitutional requirements of the participating states, Hille said.

"All these issues must be clarified before answers can be given. But one thing is clear: Ukraine needs substantial security guarantees – both legal and material – from the United States and Europeans," Hille said.

