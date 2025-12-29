Shmyhal Says First Critical Infrastructure Sites Already Have EW Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The installed equipment is already providing protection for their facilities.

Shmyhal noted that the initiative is being implemented by the Ministry of Defense in line with a decision of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

To purchase EW systems, an enterprise may use its own or raised funds. The purchased equipment may not be relocated to another region or used to protect a different facility, as the enterprise remains its owner.

Intensity of Russian attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure doubles this year – Kuleba

The project is experimental. The Ministry of Defense has developed and approved practical steps for its implementation. Initially, an enterprise must submit a request to the ministry for enhanced air defense coverage of a critical infrastructure facility. The ministry will then model potential threats and provide a list of equipment options capable of protecting the facility. After that, the enterprise will be authorized to purchase or import such equipment and subsequently install it.

An enterprise may not independently operate powerful EW systems, and therefore must conclude an agreement with a military unit for their free operation. The military unit will integrate these systems into the nationwide air defense system and use them to protect the critical infrastructure facility.

"This is an example of how the state, business, and the Ukrainian military are working together to strengthen the country's defense," Shmyhal said.

More detailed information is available on the ministry's website.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry