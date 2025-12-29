Kremlin Says It Concurs With US President That Ukraine Talks Enter Final Stages

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Russian presidency (the Kremlin) has affirmed that it concurs with US President Donald Trump's assessment that the parties are close to reaching a settlement in Ukraine.

Moscow agrees with Trump's remarks on the parties being close to reaching a solution for the conflict and the negotiations reaching their final stages, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that a new phone conversation will be held soon between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart. He downplayed any call between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the current time.

On Sunday, Trump expressed optimism about reaching a settlement in Ukraine while meeting with Zelensky in the US state of Florida amid the US administration's efforts to achieve a settlement.