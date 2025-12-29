NAR Pending Home Sales Report Shows 3.3% Increase In November

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pending home sales in November jumped by 3.3% from the prior month and 2.6% year over year, according to the National Association of REALTORSPending Home Sales Report. The report provides the real estate ecosystem, including agents and homebuyers and sellers, with data on the level of home sales under contract.

Month-over-month and year-over-year pending home sales rose in the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

November's REALTORS® Confidence Index survey shows that 22% of NAR members expect an increase in buyer traffic over the next three months, up from 17% in October and down from 24% one year ago. Meanwhile, 18% expect an increase in seller traffic, up from 16% last month and down from 22% in November 2024.

“Homebuyer momentum is building. The data shows the strongest performance of the year after accounting for seasonal factors, and the best performance in nearly three years, dating back to February 2023,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.“Improving housing affordability–driven by lower mortgage rates and wage growth rising faster than home prices–is helping buyers test the market. More inventory choices compared to last year are also attracting more buyers to the market.”

November 2025 National Pending Home Sales



3.3% increase month over month 2.6% increase year over year

November 2025 Regional Pending Home Sales

Northeast



1.8% increase month over month 1.8% increase year over year



Midwest



1.3% increase month over month 2.2% increase year over year



South



2.4% increase month over month 3.3% increase year over year



West



9.2% increase month over month 2.4% increase year over year



The percent of change in pending home sales is based on the Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI)

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.

*The Pending Home Sales Index is a leading indicator for the housing sector, based on pending sales of existing homes. A sale is listed as pending when the contract has been signed but the transaction has not closed, though the sale usually is finalized within one or two months of signing.

Pending contracts are good early indicators of upcoming sales closings. However, the amount of time between pending contracts and completed sales is not identical for all home sales. Variations in the length of the process from pending contract to closed sale can be caused by issues such as buyer difficulties with obtaining mortgage financing, home inspection problems, or appraisal issues.

The index is based on a sample that covers about 40% of multiple listing service data each month. In developing the model for the index, it was demonstrated that the level of monthly sales-contract activity parallels the level of closed existing-home sales in the following two months.

An index of 100 is equal to the average level of contract activity during 2001, which was the first year to be examined. By coincidence, the volume of existing-home sales in 2001 fell within the range of 5.0 to 5.5 million, which is considered normal for the current U.S. population.

NOTE: Existing-Home Sales for December will be reported on January 14. The next Pending Home Sales Index will be released on January 21. All release times are 10 a.m. Eastern. View the NAR Statistical News Release Schedule.

Information about NAR is available at . This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at . Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the“Research and Statistics” tab.

