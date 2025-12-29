The Pennsylvania Parks And Forests Foundation Makes Nature's Colors More Accessible

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Visitors to Oil Creek State Park and Black Moshannon State Park now have a new way to explore and enjoy Pennsylvania's landscapes. Through a partnership supported by AARP, EnChromacolor-contrast goggles are available free of charge for visitors to borrow during their park visits.

The EnChroma goggles are designed to enhance color contrast for people with red–green color vision deficiencies, offering an opportunity to experience natural scenery-such as forest canopies, wildflowers, and seasonal foliage-in a new way.

“Pennsylvania's state parks and forests are for everyone,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation“By offering EnChroma goggles at Oil Creek and Black Moshannon, we are taking another step toward making outdoor spaces more welcoming, inclusive, and engaging for visitors of all ages and abilities.”

People perceive color in many ways. Color vision differences are common, affecting millions of people in the United States. By making these goggles available at no cost, the Foundation and the state parks aim to remove barriers and invite visitors to explore the outdoors in ways that work best for them

“AARP is proud to support efforts that help people stay connected to the outdoors throughout their lives,” said Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania.“Access to nature supports physical health, mental well-being, and social connection, and initiatives like this help ensure those benefits are available to more people.”

EnChroma CEO Chris Dykes added,“Nature is full of subtle details and vibrant contrasts. We're excited to see our technology used in Pennsylvania state parks to help visitors explore color in a new way and deepen their connection to the natural world”.

The EnChroma goggles are available for free borrowing at:

.Oil Creek State Park

.Black Moshannon State Park

Availability may vary by location; visitors are encouraged to inquire at the park office upon arrival.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, and its 46 chapters, work with the 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest through outreach, transformative projects, and volunteerism. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania's state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit .

About EnChroma

EnChroma is a leader in color accessibility and color-contrast technology. Through its EnChroma Color Accessibility ProgramTM, the organization partners with schools, parks, museums, libraries, and other public spaces to provide EnChroma glasses for guests to borrow. EnChroma solutions are currently offered at dozens of state and national parks across the United States.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live as they age. Through community investments and partnerships, AARP supports initiatives that promote health, accessibility, and lifelong connection.