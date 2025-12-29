Rajasthan: Illegal MDMA Factory Busted In Pratapgarh Drug Manufacturing Setup Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 29 (IANS) In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh under 'Operation Chakravyuh' have busted an illegal MDMA manufacturing unit operating deep inside the forests and hills of Baglia.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Aditya.

According to SP Aditya, on the night of December 29, Hathunia Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Udayveer Singh was on routine patrol with his team when they noticed a fire burning atop a hill along the deserted Baglia–Takrawad road.

The unusual sight in the biting cold raised suspicion.

Acting swiftly, the police team quietly climbed the hill on foot, where they discovered a shocking scene -- an entire MDMA manufacturing setup operating inside a plastic hut hidden among dense trees.

During the raid, 21-year-old Karim Ajmeri, a resident of Baglia, attempted to flee but was apprehended by the alert police team.

A search led to the recovery of 28.54 grams of illegal MDMA from his possession.

During questioning, Karim confessed that he was guarding the factory on the instructions of Haroon Ajmeri.

Police also seized a motorcycle and various materials and equipment used for manufacturing the synthetic drug.

Police have identified Haroon Ajmeri as the mastermind behind the operation.

Haroon is a known drug trafficker with four serious cases registered against him under the NDPS Act across police stations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, property acquired through his illegal activities had been frozen under Section 68(F) by Hathunia Police, yet he continued to operate fearlessly from remote forest areas.

The police have launched intensive raids at multiple locations to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

The operation was carried out by SHO Udayveer Singh along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Bholuram and Ramchandra, Head Constables Rajveer, Manoharsingh, and Suresh Kumar, and Constables Anop, Mukesh, Arun, Suresh, Girish Chand, Bhagwatilal, and driver Ganpat.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.