Emory University Student Shares Educational And Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Suhana Mushtaq after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2025. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Suhana Mushtaq received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her sophomore year at Emory University to pursue a degree in Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology.

Since receiving the scholarship, Suhana has started a multilingual Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) initiative in English and Spanish, with an American Sign Language CPR course under peer review. She is also planning a smartphone-based CPR tool to provide multilingual Automated External Defibrillator guidance in real time.

“Suhana's work could save lives. We are proud to have a small part in supporting it,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Suhana Mushtaq's success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit .

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies

