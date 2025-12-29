Umerov Says Ukraine, US Preparing Zelensky-Trump Meeting In Washington In January

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov announced this on Telegram.

"An important meeting of leaders took place in the United States as part of the ongoing negotiation process. Ukraine's and the United States' teams made tangible progress in developing the peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of next steps," Umerov said.

The sides agreed to continue consultations in the near future and to prepare the next stages of the dialogue, including leader-level meetings in Washington in January.

Zelensky announces when meeting with Russians to be held

According to Umerov, security guarantees remain a key condition for achieving a sustainable result.

"We are grateful to President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner for their constructive work and engagement," Umerov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that the talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida had yielded significant achievements.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here