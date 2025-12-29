Season's First Snowfall Blankets Azerbaijan's Cultural Capital

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The city of Shusha has welcomed the first snowfall of the season, transforming the historic town into a picturesque winter landscape, Azernews reports.

The gently falling snow has added a special charm to Shusha's natural beauty and architectural elegance. Snow-covered streets, rooftops, and trees have created a serene and festive atmosphere, drawing residents outdoors to enjoy the moment.

Local residents gathered around the New Year tree installed in the "Güllü bağ" (Rose Garden), taking photographs and sharing the joy of the season's first snow. The combination of holiday decorations and fresh snowfall created a particularly enchanting scene, capturing the spirit of winter and the anticipation of the New Year.

The snowfall brought special excitement for children, who eagerly played in the snow, built snowmen, and enjoyed the rare and joyful experience. Their laughter and enthusiasm added warmth and liveliness to the chilly winter day, reflecting the happiness the first snow traditionally brings.

Shusha, known for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes, takes on an especially magical appearance during winter. The season's first snow not only enhances the city's visual appeal but also symbolizes renewal, peace, and hope for the months ahead.

With the arrival of winter, the first snow has revealed Shusha's timeless beauty once more, delighting locals and guests alike and ushering in a joyful, atmospheric winter season in the historic city.

Known for its historical, architectural, and cultural significance, Shusha holds a special place in the hearts of Azerbaijani people.

This centuries-old city has been a center of the Azerbaijani art, music and literature. The city has been home to many renowned poets, writers, and musicians.

Azerbaijan's cultural capital is dotted with numerous historical and cultural monuments.

The iconic Govhar Agha Mosque, the historic Jidir Duzu Plain and Molla Panah Vagif mausoleum are just a few examples of the city's cultural treasures.

Shusha Castle is considered one of the city's most iconic monuments historical core was named "Panahabad fortress".

In 1753, Panah Ali Khan enacted a decree on reconstruction of Shusha Castle amid unfavorable geographical position of Bayat and Shahbulag castles. So, the center of the Garabagh khanate was transferred to Shusha Castle.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, 2022 was declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

A number of projects were successfully implemented in Azerbaijan and other countries within the Year of Shusha.

In 2023, Shusha was named the Turkic World Cultural Capital. The decision was made at a meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) member states held in Bursa, Turkiye.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Culture Ministry, the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani president in Shusha as well as the Shusha State Reserve are entrusted with the implementation of the activities related to the events.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were held in Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023.

By unanimous vote, the city of Shusha was designated as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

Renowned for its rich and diverse cultural heritage, Shusha stands as a vivid symbol of the Islamic world's historical legacy. The city is home to numerous historic mosques and mausoleums, reflecting the architectural mastery and artistic traditions of Islamic civilization.

Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque which stand as a symbol of Shusha's religious heritage are considered the masterpieces of Eastern architecture.

The building of the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was designed by well-known architect Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi in 1763-1769 by order of the Garabagh ruler Ibrahim Khalil Khan.

Photo Credits: Azertag