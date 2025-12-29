Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bp To Conduct Long-Term Seismic Surveys In Shah Deniz Field

Bp To Conduct Long-Term Seismic Surveys In Shah Deniz Field


2025-12-29 09:04:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The British energy company bp plans a long-term seismic survey program in the Shah Deniz field, spanning 2026-2035, according to bp-Azerbaijan. Work in the contract area is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN29122025000195011045ID1110535168



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search