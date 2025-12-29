Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) And WEBTOON Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) , shares prior to January 27, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that while the Company provided investors with overwhelmingly positive material information concerning Alexandria's expected revenue and FFO (funds from operations) growth for the fiscal year 2025, particularly as it related to the growth of the Company's real estate operations, while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of its Long Island City (LIC) property; notably, the Company's claims and confidence about the leasing value of the LIC property as a life-science destination aligning with Alexandria's MegacampusTM strategy.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) , shares prior to January 27, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ARE $ARE #AlexandriaRealEstateEquities

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares prior to December 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK), through certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements on to the market, Specifically, on March 10, 2025, Cytokinetics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had decided not to convene an advisory committee meeting to review the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for aficamten. On May 1, 2025, Cytokinetics announced that the FDA had extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date for aficamten's NDA from September 26, 2025 to December 26, 2025 in order to review a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy ("REMS") submitted at the FDA's request after the initial NDA filing, thereby disclosing that the Company had not included a REMS in the original NDA. Then, on May 6, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Robert I. Blum acknowledged that Cytokinetics had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA to discuss safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. These misleading statements and delayed disclosures caused the company and its shareholders significant harm.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares prior to December 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $CYTK #Cytokinetics #CYTK

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) , shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) , shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MOH #Molina #MOH

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) – Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased WEBTOON (NASDAQ: WBTN) shares on or shortly after the Company's June 27, 2024 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? On November 14, 2025, the United States District Court for the Central District of California denied Defendants' attempt to dismiss an underlying securities fraud class action complaint. In allowing the class action to proceed, the court determined that Plaintiff adequately alleged that WEBTOON misled investors about the condition of one of its most critical performance metrics-Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) - at the time of its IPO. The Court also held that Plaintiff plausibly alleged that WEBTOON's risk disclosures and omission-based statements were misleading.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) shares on or shortly after the Company's June 27, 2024 IPO, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #WBTN #WEBTOON $WBTN

