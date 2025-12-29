3 Idiots Sequel Rumors: Aamir Khan Responds, Confirms No Talks Yet About 4 Idiots Film

Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots remains a fan favorite. Rumors of a sequel, 4 Idiots, surfaced, but Aamir Khan clarified he hasn't been approached, leaving fans curious about the future of the franchise.

Director Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 film 3 Idiots was a massive hit. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in their first film together, it also featured Sharman Joshi and R. Madhavan, delivering a story that resonated with audiences nationwide.

Media reports hinted at a sequel to 3 Idiots, titled 4 Idiots, with the original cast returning alongside a new star. However, the latest updates have left fans stunned, making the rumored project even more surprising and intriguing.

R. Madhavan and Aamir Khan have finally spoken about the 3 Idiots sequel, and their response is surprising. According to Bollywood Hungama, both actors denied the project when questioned, putting to rest the recent rumors about 4 Idiots.

Aamir Khan said he hasn't been approached for a 3 Idiots sequel. He mentioned his character Rancho was well-loved and he'd like to reprise the role, but there have been no talks about the movie.

3 Idiots, released in 2009, is a satirical comedy-drama written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya, becoming a landmark in Bollywood cinema.

Made on a budget of 55 crores, 3 Idiots earned 400.61 crores. Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor were first approached for Aamir's role but declined. Hrithik Roshan was also offered the part before Aamir was finalized.