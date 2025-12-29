Orange Middle East & Africa And The Confederation Of African Football Sign A Landmark Agreement For The Mobile Broadcast Via The Max It Super App

Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) ( ) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announce the signing of a landmark agreement granting mobile-only broadcasting rights for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, that will take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

A new mobile-first coverage of African football

Under this agreement, active users of the Max it super app will be able to watch live a curated selection of 35 matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, across 13 Sub-Saharan African countries: Burkina Faso, Botswana, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea-Bissau.

The broadcast package includes all group-stage matches of the national teams from qualified Orange affiliates, as well as a selection of fixtures from the knockout stages including the round of 16, quarter-finals and one semi-final, rounded out by the third-place play-off and the final. This offering ensures balanced and representative coverage of African football, fully aligned with mobile usage patterns and the expectations of a new generation of connected fans across the continent.

Max it TV: African sport at the heart of Orange's super app

The Max it super app brings together telecommunications, financial services, entertainment and digital content within a single platform. Through the Max it TV universe, OMEA delivers a viewing experience that is simple, seamless and fully adapted to the realities of African markets.

Beyond broadcasting matches, OMEA enriches the experience through live programs broadcast before and after games, designed and produced with the support of a team of specialists. These programs combine editorial expertise and production skills to offer in-depth content that is carefully crafted in both substance and form.

This experience is supported by an end-to-end low-latency broadcast channel, designed to guarantee ultra-fast, smooth, and stable broadcasting, and to offer end customers an optimal viewing experience, as close to live as possible.

This initiative illustrates OMEA's mobile-first strategy and its ambition to make Max it the pan-African benchmark for digital content, promoting inclusion, innovation, and the development of talent on the continent.

Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, comments:“We are proud of our partnership with CAF, because football is more than just a sport. It's a shared passion that unites and empowers communities across Africa. This year, with Max it, we are bringing our digital vision to life by delivering a fully integrated experience. Our customers can now immerse themselves in the excitement of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 fan zone and experience, closer than ever the action. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to supporting our customers' love for football and creating unforgettable moments that inspire and bring together millions across the continent. Together, we celebrate the spirit of football: a symbol of hope, unity, and shared dreams.”

With this agreement, OMEA reaffirms its leading role in the digitization of the continent and the promotion of premium African content. By broadcasting the best of African football via Max it, OMEA is turning digital technology into a space for emotion, sharing, and inclusion, serving a connected Africa that is united and proud of its talents.

