374Water Appoints Charles Weiser To Board Of Directors

MORRISVILLE, S.C., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the industrial, municipal, and federal markets, today announced the appointment of Charles Weiser, CPA, to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Weiser brings extensive experience with public and private companies in finance and accounting, strategic planning, business development, turnaround, and private equity. He is currently Chief Financial Officer of Alonti Catering Kitchens, overseeing finance, accounting, tax, budgetary planning, and strategic planning. Prior to joining Alonti Catering Kitchens, Mr. Weiser was Managing Director at Imperial-Texas where he provided accounting and consulting services to a wide range of businesses around the world. Previously, Mr. Weiser served as Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer at American Green Technology, a leading manufacturer and distributor of lighting products for commercial, heavy industries and healthcare sectors throughout the world.

Mr. Weiser holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Finance/Accounting and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) General Business, from the University of Texas, Austin. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Texas and Florida.

“We are pleased to welcome Charles to the Board. His significant financial expertise and senior management background across a portfolio of growth companies will be instrumental in supporting 374Water's evolution as we continue to focus on commercialization of our AirSCWO technology and building our Waste Destruction Services business,” said Stephen J. Jones, Chairperson and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of 374Water.“This board appointment is in connection with our working agreement with our largest shareholder and effectively positions the company from a governance perspective for the next phase of our commercialization initiatives. We look forward to Charles' insights and contributions as the management team strives to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Jones.

“I am excited to join the Board of 374Water at a pivotal time for the Company,” said Charles Weiser.“My family, friends, and I have been long time investors in 374Water, since before its listing on NASDAQ in 2022, and I'm looking forward to working with the Board and Management to support the Company on behalf of all of our shareholders.”

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting and follow us on LinkedIn.

