Jennifer Garner Joins 'Felt Pretty' Trend With Relatable Pictures

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner has joined the“Felt Pretty” bandwagon. The actress took up the social media trend with her own hilarious twist.

Jennifer shared a video of herself on Instagram on Sunday (Pacific Standard Time), reports 'People' magazine.

The video begins with a clip of the actress, 53, looking glam in a sleeveless black dress, sparkling earrings, full makeup and an immaculate blowout.

At first, the clip appears to be a fairly routine example of the“Felt Pretty” trend, in which social media users share photos of themselves during moments when they feel confident or beautiful. However, Garner hilariously subverted expectations, writing,“Felt pretty but then I opened my friend's camera role”.

As per 'People', the video then plays a montage of photos of the actress in a variety of goofy, laid-back poses, including napping on a couch, pouring chips into her mouth and a retro high school throwback photo.

“Oh, well”, she captioned the post, while also shouting out hair stylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein. The photos served as a fresh reminder that Garner and her eldest child, daughter Violet Affleck, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, are looking more alike every day.

In July, Garner and Violet were spotted out in Los Angeles as they twinned in nearly matching outfits. In 2022, the mother-daughter duo attended a formal White House event together, both sporting elegant black gowns.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2024, Garner opened up about parenting Violet, as well as her other two kids, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, as they have become older.

She said, "They're really solid right now. I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them”.

Asked if it's difficult to let her children make their own decisions, Garner admitted it's "so hard". "I mean, my parents did too, and I'm so amazed by that. I have a hard time not saying, 'This is what I see you as,' and 'I think you should. I really have to sit on my hands”, she added.