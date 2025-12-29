403
UK PM faces criticism over activist’s controversial posts
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced criticism on Sunday after historic social media posts by British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah resurfaced, days after his return to the UK.
Abdel Fattah had recently arrived in Britain following years of diplomatic efforts to secure his release from detention in Egypt. Prime Minister Starmer had posted on X on Friday that he was “delighted” Abdel Fattah had been reunited with his family after Egypt lifted its travel ban.
However, old posts dating back to 2010, in which Abdel Fattah allegedly called for violence against Zionists and the police, sparked outrage. Opposition Conservatives called for him to be stripped of his British citizenship and deported to Egypt.
A Foreign Office statement reaffirmed that “Mr El Fattah is a British citizen. It has been a long-standing priority under successive governments to work for his release from detention, and to see him reunited with his family in the UK.” The statement also condemned his historic posts, describing them as “abhorrent.”
Shadow Justice Minister Robert Jenrick said on X that if Starmer was unaware of Abdel Fattah’s past, he should retract his comments of “delight” and initiate proceedings to revoke his citizenship and deport him.
Abdel Fattah, a prominent figure during Egypt’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising, was detained in September 2019 and sentenced to five years in prison in December 2021 on charges of spreading false news.
