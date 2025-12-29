403
Poland to Build Anti-Drone Defense
(MENAFN) Poland has unveiled plans to establish advanced anti-drone fortifications along its eastern frontier within the next two years, citing repeated incursions by Russian drones into its airspace.
Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk stated that the system would begin partial operations within months. “We expect to have the first capabilities of the system in roughly six months, perhaps even sooner. And the full system will take 24 months to complete,” he told The Guardian.
The initiative, valued at over €2 billion ($2.3 billion), will merge modern air defense technologies with an existing line of border fortifications built about a decade ago. The multi-layered defenses are set to include machine guns, cannons, missiles, and drone-jamming systems. Tomczyk clarified that “some of this is for use only in extreme or war conditions.”
This announcement follows incidents in September when more than a dozen suspected Russian drones breached Polish airspace. Poland, supported by NATO jets, intercepted several of them, though falling debris caused damage to buildings.
Tomczyk added that the majority of funding for the so-called “drone wall” will come from European sources via the SAFE defense loan program, supplemented by Poland’s national budget.
