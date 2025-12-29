403
Germany, UK Advance Defense Cooperation
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has finalized a £52 million ($70 million) agreement with Germany to acquire a new generation of mobile artillery capable of firing while in motion and striking targets up to 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) away.
As part of the contract, the British Army will receive an Early Capability Demonstrator (ECD) version of the RCH 155 artillery system. Additionally, two platforms will be delivered to Germany for joint testing, according to the UK government.
This deal strengthens defense collaboration between the two nations under the Trinity House agreement, a landmark pact signed in October 2024 that committed both countries to closer military cooperation.
The RCH 155 is set to become the British Army’s long-term Mobile Fires Platform, replacing interim reliance on 14 Archer artillery systems that were introduced after the UK donated its AS90 guns to Ukraine.
Unlike conventional artillery that requires stopping and setup before firing, the RCH 155 can shoot while on the move, enabling rapid strikes and swift relocation to avoid enemy counterfire.
UK Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP emphasized that the system embodies lessons learned from the war in Ukraine. He stated: “The British Army will soon have new artillery that can fire on the move. This builds on lessons from Ukraine, enabling our Army to hit targets 70km away and move fast away from returning fire so they can fire again.”
