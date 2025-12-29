Bitcoin's 2026 Debate Is No Longer About Price Targets Here's What Analysts Are Watching Instead



Analysts say Bitcoin's 2026 outlook is increasingly shaped by macroeconomic conditions, including monetary policy, liquidity trends, and labor-market dynamics, rather than short-term price action.

Institutional perspectives from Dragonfly Capital and Coinbase emphasize stablecoins, tokenization, and regulated market access as structural drivers of crypto adoption over the coming years. Macro commentators, including Benjamin Cowen and the Kobeissi Letter, point to gold and silver's recent strength as context for shifting investor behavior.

Analysts assessing Bitcoin's outlook for 2026 are focusing less on short-term price moves and more on broader macro conditions, institutional adoption, and shifts in investor behavior across asset classes.

Macro Headwinds and Cycle Structure

In a YouTube video analysis, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen said the current Bitcoin (BTC) cycle differs from past bull markets, citing subdued retail participation and the absence of the euphoric sentiment typically seen near major peaks.

Cowen said the market appears to have stopped amid“apathy rather than euphoria,” framing recent price action as part of a broader adjustment phase following a multi-year rally rather than late-stage bullish momentum. He reiterated that macro liquidity conditions matter more than short-term narratives, noting that Bitcoin has historically struggled to sustain upside when monetary policy remains restrictive.

Previously, Cowen also said Bitcoin's underperformance relative to stocks and precious metals reflects its sensitivity to liquidity and interest-rate expectations.“Bitcoin feels very much like 2019 to me,” he said, pointing to a period marked by quantitative tightening and rising uncertainty, when gold and silver tended to attract flows before Bitcoin responded to shifts in monetary policy.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading around $87,844. On Stocktwits, Bitcoin was the top trending ticker on Monday morning, with retail sentiment around Bitcoin changing from an 'extremely bearish' zone to a 'bearish' zone over the past day. Chatter around the coin remained at 'low' levels over the last 24 hours.

Institutional Adoption & Infrastructure Growth

Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box, Rob Hadick, partner at crypto-focused venture firm Dragonfly Capital, said he expects a constructive environment for crypto markets in 2026, arguing that recent underperformance needs to be viewed in context.

“It's important to zoom out,” Hadick said, noting that Bitcoin's longer-term returns still compare favorably with major equity indices over multi-year periods. Hadick pointed to tokenization and stablecoins as areas of sustained growth, saying stablecoins are“here to stay” and could expand significantly as payments and settlement move on-chain. He added that prediction markets and other on-chain financial applications are also gaining traction, reinforcing demand for blockchain infrastructure.

On the question of blockchain competition, Hadick rejected a winner-takes-all framing. He said Ethereum (ETH) continues to host much of the economic activity and stablecoin issuance, while Solana (SOL) is optimized for high-volume, low-cost trading. Different chains, he said, are likely to serve various use cases as on-chain activity expands.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,969, up 0.6% in the last 24 hours, while Solana (SOL) was trading at $125.74, up 0.4% in the same time period.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum remained in the 'bearish' zone over the past day. Chatter around the coin dipped from 'normal' to 'low' levels over the last 24 hours.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana remained in the 'bearish' zone over the past, as chatter moved from 'low' to 'normal' zone, over the past day.

Coinbase's Institutional Framework

A similar emphasis on structure over speculation appeared in Coinbase Institutional's 2026 Crypto Market Outlook, which framed Bitcoin as part of a maturing asset class shaped by regulation, infrastructure, and institutional participation.

The report highlighted the growth of spot Bitcoin ETFs, stablecoin settlement volumes, and tokenized real-world assets as evidence that crypto markets are becoming more integrated with traditional finance. Coinbase's research team argued that market dynamics are evolving as institutional investors prioritize liquidity, compliance, and revenue-generating applications, rather than focusing solely on cyclical narratives.

The report focused on how broader participation and regulated access could reshape volatility patterns and capital flows in the years ahead.

Precious Metals Highlight Broader Macro Positioning

Outside the crypto-native space, the Kobeissi Letter highlighted the rally in gold and silver as a crucial macro signal. In recent commentary on X, Kobeissi described gains in precious metals as a form of wealth transfer to holders during periods of inflation concern and monetary uncertainty, citing strong retail demand for physical gold and silver.

While the analysts differ in emphasis, a common theme runs through their outlooks: Bitcoin's trajectory into 2026 is being shaped less by isolated crypto-specific events and more by macroeconomic policy, institutional participation, and shifting capital allocation across asset classes.

Read also: Trend Research Has Been A Major Ethereum Bull Since October Selloff, Says Partner JackYi

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.