Quebec Nickel Corp. Announces Offering Now Fully Allocated

December 29, 2025 7:00 AM EST | Source: Quebec Nickel Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (FSE: 7lB) (OTCQB: QNICF) (" QNI " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the " Offering ") initially announced on December 17, 2025, is fully allocated.

"We thank our existing shareholders for their continued support of the Company and appreciate the interest from new shareholders participating in this Offering," said David Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of Québec Nickel Corp.

The Offering is subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Québec Nickel Corp.

Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical metals (Au-Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) projects in North America. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Johan Lambrechts, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Lambrechts is not independent of the Company, as he is a director of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David Patterson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1 (855) 764-2535 (QNICKEL)

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include statements regarding: the potential transaction with Moneghetti; the Company's due diligence review; the negotiation of a possible definitive agreement; the timing, outcome, and ability to satisfy any conditions precedent; the completion of any required financing; and the receipt of any required approvals.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that due diligence will be satisfactory, that negotiations will proceed as expected, that required approvals will be obtained, and that financing will be available on acceptable terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: general market conditions; commodity price volatility; risks related to exploration and development activities; risks related to Moneghetti's underlying property rights and obligations; the availability of financing; the ability to negotiate acceptable terms for a definitive agreement; the ability to obtain required approvals; and the risk that no transaction is ultimately completed.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







