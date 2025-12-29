Zelensky Says He Is Ready To Meet With Putin In Any Format

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"I'll be honest, it seems a little strange. And I told the US President this: On the one hand, he [Putin] tells the US President that he wants to end the war and that this is his desire. On the other hand, he openly communicates in the media that he is ready and wants to continue the war. He hits us with missiles, openly talks about it, rejoices in the destruction of civilian infrastructure, gives orders to his generals on where to go, what to capture, etc.," Zelensky said.

These actions, as the Ukrainian president emphasized, do not coincide with the peaceful rhetoric that Putin uses in his dialogue with Trump.

“But once again, we don't care how we meet or in what format we negotiate. We are ready. It is important that the actions and words of the Russian leader match,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, US President Trump does not believe that Russian strikes on Ukraine indicate Putin's lack of seriousness about peace.