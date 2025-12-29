Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Approves 2026 Need Criterion For Targeted Social Assistance


2025-12-29 08:09:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Azerbaijan has approved the need criterion threshold for the year 2026 to determine eligibility for targeted state social assistance, Trend reports.

The threshold has been set at 300 manat ($176.4) under the law “On the Need Criterion Threshold for the Year 2026 in the Republic of Azerbaijan,” approved by President Ilham Aliyev. The document notes that the need criterion has escalated by 15 manat ($8.82) relative to the preceding fiscal year and is set to be implemented on January 1, 2026.

Trend News Agency

