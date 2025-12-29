Azerbaijan Approves 2026 Need Criterion For Targeted Social Assistance
The threshold has been set at 300 manat ($176.4) under the law “On the Need Criterion Threshold for the Year 2026 in the Republic of Azerbaijan,” approved by President Ilham Aliyev. The document notes that the need criterion has escalated by 15 manat ($8.82) relative to the preceding fiscal year and is set to be implemented on January 1, 2026.
